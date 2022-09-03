File image.

By Bose Adelaja

Massive fire outbreak involving a truck is currently ongoing in Matogun area of Ogun State.

The incident occurred about 15 minutes ago.

Reports reaching Vanguard said the fire has affected some lives though the number is yet to be ascertained.

A resident, Mr Oluwatosin Ariyanja who alerted Vanguard about the incident said the fire has degenerated and affected many buildings in the area.

He gave the location as off Akute – Oke-aro Road, Onolambe Matogbun Road, Oluyole Bus stop, opposite Ike Anobi Mosque. Ogun state.

It was gathered that Ogun State Fire Service had issues accessing the area but men of Federal Fire Service are on their way.

At press time, there was confusion in the area as residents scampered for safety.

Contacted, the Coordinator, Lagos Territorial District, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the development.

Details later….

