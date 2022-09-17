Nigeria has a pool of talents in the world of entertainment ranking amongst the best globally.

The taste for music, film and comedy would be a total waste without mentioning promoters. It is on this note that the spotlight is drawn to a young yet successful Blogger.

Joseph Ikyobo is a heavyweight in the entertainment industry having worked with top artists, the likes of B-Red, Rugged Man, Magnito, OD Woods, Jumabee , President EMS and a whole lot of artists to his credit. He hails from Benue State, Nigeria.

This young man is the Founder and CEO of Freesami Media. He is a Music Promoter and operates a Digital Distribution Company. According to the background of his Blogging career, He said, “Blogging at first for me wasn’t about the money but the passion I had for music and how far it could go. I was inspired while growing up in a family that loves entertainment. Considering my background, I had the flair for entertainment that birthed the brand Freesami Media. My blogging career started as far back as 2013 during my high school days.

This young Blogger’s career has moved beyond the shores of Benue where he initially started and it had grown tremendously with him working currently with professionals in the field as well as top artists in the industry. Freesami Media today has multiple awards for credibility and resourcefulness.

With passion and resilience, Joseph emphasizes the need for upcoming bloggers to first have the passion for the craft when he said, ” being an entrepreneur is not always smooth at the first stance but with consistency they will surely achieve this big dream.

With the dynamisms and technicalities in the entertainment industry today, Ikyobo Joseph who is aware of all these factors is willing to keep to the standard having gathered vast experience of what the job entails.

This young blogger is an undergraduate of mass communication, a course taken out of his passion to add proficiency to his work and be able to compete globally.

