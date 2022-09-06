.

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, portable has, in a viral video, lamented his loss of the award for Sreet Artiste, saying he is bigger than the organisers of the Headies and the Next Rated award winner, BNXN

The Headies award which held on September 4th, 2022, in the United States of America saw Buju BNXM winning the Next Rated Award.

Portable, who was recently banned by The Headies over his inappropriate conduct after threatening to kill co-nominees for the street artiste award category of the Headie, was seen in an Instagram video saying he is bigger than the organisers of he award and berating the artiste who won the category he was nominated for.

Similarly, Portable in a video was heard saying he was the leader of the notorious gang “one million boys” known for stealing during the pandemic.

Portable in the viral video that gt him suspended specifically said the award his meant to be his, threatening too kill anyone who emerges winner if he doesnt.

In the recent video posted below the singer was seen saying it was not his business on the artist who won the street artist,claiming that the artist only sang one song.

