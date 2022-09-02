Mrs Junadia Edim GMD Arkbridge Integrated Limited flanked by director Admin, Mrs Yemisi Adeegbeand director, Silverstone Management , Mrs Okenwa Esther, with Founder, SheCan Nigeria, Ezinne Ezeani at Middlechase Press briefing for their new product, Omalicha

By Morenike Taire & Funmi Ajumobi

A Lagos based Real Estate Development and Management firm, Middlechase Property Ltd, a subsidiary of Arkbridge Integrated Ltd, a Real Estate Development and Management company, is set to break the barriers and bias created over the years against women in some states in Nigeria where they are denied the opportunity to own properties, are rendered homeless after their husband passed and are also denied the right to rent an apartment.



In a press conference held at Fairfield Estate; one of the Middlechase’s real estate properties located in the Ajah area of Lagos, the Group CEO, Arkbridge, Mrs. Junadia Edim explained why the organization is thinking outside the box to create women-exclusive housing initiative, OMALICHA.



Edim said Omalicha is a unique product targeted at women of various class; low, middle and high.

” Omalicha means beauty in the Igbo language but at Middlechase, we believe Omalicha is more than just the beauty of a woman, but a woman who is balanced on all sides and she is able to achieve so much for herself”.



She explained further that the product would not just cater for women to own houses and be landladies, but would also be an avenue to encourage and support them whenever the need arises.



“With as little as five hundred thousand to one million Naira, women can own property. There is also a package where with two hundred thousand, they can invest and have a rest of mind that they are investing wisely.



“We believe it is not enough for women to own houses but to also own income-generating assets.

“One of the unique things about the Omalicha package is that the organization understood that women like to save money, and we worked on this uniqueness to come up with a long-term plan where women can save up to three years and also have the opportunity to pay as long as three years to own an apartment of their own.We also have partners we are bringing on board to expand the payment plan to more than three years so as to make payment easy for women.



“Whether you are a low-income or a high-income earner, it is easy to access but based on what is affordable for you.” Edim added.



Also speaking at the briefing, Mrs. Ezinne Ezeani, the Founder of She Can Nigeria, an empowerment movement for today’s Nigerian woman to realize and build her potential irrespective of her background said women were known in the past to always shy away from opportunities that would give them future landing in terms of investment and in their career, but she believed today’s women are more enlightened, want more opportunities and are no longer limited by barriers and bias of the past.



She aligned with the Omalicha product to be a huge and beautiful initative every woman should jump at.

On the standard of the facilities in the Fairfield Apartments, Mrs. Esther Okenwa, Director Silverstone Management, Arkbridge Integrated. assured Omalicha subscribers that the company maintains a high-level standard on every one of their projects. “We sell to people what we also can live in.”



She listed exciting features available in the estate which she said was one of its kind in the environment to include an artificial lake, sports center, 24 hours security, and everything they need to make life comfortable for them.



Earlier in her welcome address, Mrs. Yemisi Adeegbe, Admin Director Arkbridge Integrated Limited, said the organization was set to change the narrative and to empower and encourage more women to participate in the game of cash flow, adding that women all over the world could also earn income generating properties.



She further enlightened the press about the future plan that included opening up the initiative to different states and different developers in the country and to also spread to neighbouring countries. “Omalicha has partners in different fields and sectors to see how to spread the movement of house ownership to different women in different spheres of life, in Technology, Agriculture, Media, just to mention a few”.

