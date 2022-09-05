MINISTER of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola among other personalities are expected to speak on 2023 elections and the future of Nigeria’s democracy at the 2022 edition of TheNiche Annual Lecture, scheduled for Thursday, September 8.

The lecture, an annual intellectual fiesta, which is aimed at proffering solutions to some of Nigeria’s most daunting problems, is organized by TheNiche Newspapers, an online media platform.

A statement by Ikechukwu Amaechi, Editor-in-Chief of TheNiche, said the lecture will hold at the Musical Society of Nigeria, MUSON, Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Fashola, former Governor of Lagos State and a learned silk, is expected to speak on the theme, “2023 elections and the future of Nigeria’s democracy” while Tanko Yakasai, veteran First Republic politician, human rights activist, former Liaison Officer to late President Shehu Shagari and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, will chair the event.

Many high profile political and business leaders, including Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, as well as leading presidential candidates in the 2023 elections are expected to grace the occasion.

Amaechi said this year’s lecture which holds exactly two weeks from the flag off of the campaigns for the 2023 elections was timed to sensitise Nigerians on the issues that should inform the leadership recruitment exercise next year.

The panelists include, Prof. Victor Chukwuma, Fellow, Astronomical Society of Nigeria and the Nigerian Institute of Physics, and Mr. Martins Oloja, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian newspaper.

