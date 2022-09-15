‘15 beneficiaries’ under the auspices of Concerned Youths of Dibi Field Communities, yesterday protested at Jee Jay International Limited Office in Warri, over stipends allegedly being owed them for the past 3 years.



The youths were addressed by the Director and Legal Affairs Manager of the company Mr. Efe Osharode (Director) and Wesley Bawo Edema Esq, respectively.



“We rented the two WILLCO Swamp Buggies for 3 years now. Aside from that, we have been in direct talks with Chevron in respect of the matter.



‘’ We got reports that the equipment got burnt at their work location. So want Chevron to evacuate the equipment to us to enable us to refurbish and hand them over to the owners but we are yet to hear from Chevron till date ‘’







