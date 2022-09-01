By Adegboyega Adeleye

BBNaija level-up housemate, Daniella got emotional on Wednesday as she speaks on regrets over her affair with Dotun, bearing in mind she is still in a relationship with evicted housemate, Khalid.

Daniella made the revelation during her diary session where she explained to Biggie how she intends to handle her closeness and plans to set boundaries moving forward- living in the HOH lounge as Dotun’s companion.

Daniella explains to Biggie how she intends to handle her closeness with Dotun bearing in mind she was in a relationship with Khalid. She has some regrets and is willing to set boundaries .



PS : No copyright infringement intended #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/W9175OulBa — Marie Kent 👸👑🌹 (@itsmariekent) September 1, 2022

The housemate who was chosen by HOH Dotun as his companion said she appreciates the gesture but stressed she’ll reject the offer if it arises again.

Daniella said she would not accept the offer because it does not come with immunity from eviction.

Her diary session was a lot about retrospection on the choices she has made throughout her stay in the house.

Her words, “I had a relationship going with Khalid before he left and presently there is something that is starting between me and Dotun, my regret right now is that I shouldn’t have let my relationship with Dotun become something that is questionable in respect to Khalid”

Daniela also feels she shouldn’t have been closer and comfier than friendship with Dotun as she should have actualized certain boundaries.

My intention is to be more practical in stating out my boundaries and actually following up with them, really creating distance between both of us,” Daniella said.

She intends to set boundaries with Dotun by sleeping in opposite directions on the HOH bedroom. Daniella hopes to make it past next week and it would be easier to cope with it.

As she got emotional and teary, Biggie advised her to learn from her mistakes as she’s human and can’t be perfect.

Biggie said, “Do not brood over your past mistakes, see them as an opportunity to learn, after all you are not perfect, you are human like everyone else”

Daniella shows why she loves Khalid dearly

Daniella cries after speaking on Khalid, Dotun saga



BBNaija level-up housemate, Daniella got emotional as she regrets having a short affair with Dotun bearing in mind she is still in a relationship with Khalid who she loves dearly. pic.twitter.com/9ksq1jwQab — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) September 1, 2022

After the diary session, Daniella cried while alone in the HOH lounge as she thought about her relationship with Khalid.

Recall that Khalid and Daniella were in a relationship but Khalid was unfortunately evicted a few weeks ago which got Daniella in tears.

Khalid also confirmed in an exclusive interview with Vanguard that he loves Daniella dearly and they are in a serious relationship.

Daniella has always affirmed her love for Khalid while speaking with other housemates and she feels bad that her lover got evicted early by the “Level 1 housemates”.

Hopefully, she succeeds in setting boundaries while living the HOH lounge as she strives to save her relationship with lover, Khalid.

