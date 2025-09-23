‘Faith never asked me to be his girlfriend’ – BBNaija’s Joanna speaks on bond

By Adewale Adesewa

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Joanna has opened up about her relationship with fellow housemate, Faith.

In a post-eviction interview with Ebuka, Joanna explained that although she shared a close bond with Faith in the house, it was never romantic for her.

“I like that we are both free-spirited,” she said. “It’s not like I don’t like Faith, I just don’t see us going to that angle because I understand the kind of relationships he likes.”

Joanna described Faith as someone whose mind she truly admires. “I don’t think Faith is a very unique person, I like the way his mind works. He is the only person in that house I tend to have diverse conversations with and it doesn’t have to be anything serious,” she said.

She also revealed that Faith never made any move to define their connection.

“I knew he liked me but he never mentioned [asked me to be his girlfriend],” Joanna noted. “Faith is very good with words, that’s just who he is. It doesn’t mean that I don’t like him.”

Despite ruling out romance, Joanna said she values their friendship and hopes to keep it alive after the show. “If there is any male housemate I would like to be friends with after the show, it’s Faith,” she added.

Vanguard News