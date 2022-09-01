Atiku Abubakar

By Biodun Busari

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar met with ambassadors of the European Union (EU) to Nigerian in Abuja on Thursday.

Atiku met the EU envoys to discuss his agenda with them ahead of the 2023 general elections according to the information he shared on his verified Twitter page.

In the pictures posted, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State was in attendance at the meeting.

The former VP said he shared his vision of a greater Nigeria with the officials as he solicited the union’s support for the country.

Atiku tweeted, “Today, my team and I met with the various European Union ambassadors to Nigeria at the @EUinNigeria secretariat in Abuja. It was a robust discussion with a focus on the next phase for Nigeria politically and the success of the 2023 election, amongst others.

“Not only is unity in Nigeria critical, but a partnership with the EU is necessary for Nigeria to reach its full potential.

“In addition, I shared my vision of a greater Nigeria and gave them an insight into my socio-economic and political agenda for our country.”

Speaking about the EU’s response to his visit, Atiku said it assured him of rendering its assistance to the nation’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in observing and monitoring next year’s elections.

“On its part, the EU assured of technical support to Nigeria, primarily to @inecnigeria and the observation and monitoring of the elections,” Atiku added.

