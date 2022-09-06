By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

THE Federal Government may reverse its decision not to pay the striking university lecturers, who have been at home for the past seven months.

Government may also review some of its hard decisions that have been opposed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, causing the latter to continue its strike in spite of pleas by students,parents and concerned Nigerians.

The government, on Tuesday, at a meeting with pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors of universities, constituted a 14-member committee, to among others, review its decision not to pay the striking lecturers for the period they have been at home and other contending issues.

The Director of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Bem Goong, who briefed newsmen on the decisions reached at the meeting, said the committee will also look into other contending areas of the renegotiation with ASUU.

Goong, however, said the issue of University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS, as the payment platform for university lecturers, was not discussed at the meeting, adding that it was also not part of the issues the 14-member committee would tackle.

Mr Goong, who did not reveal the duration of time given the committee to accomplish its task, said the report of the committee would be submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari in no distant time for consideration.

