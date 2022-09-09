By Mohammed Adama Loko

In about three weeks from now, the curtains will raise for campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC had fixed September 28 for the commencement of campaigns by political office seekers that made it through the primaries of various political parties in the race.

In Nasarawa State, it will be a moment of stocktaking for the incumbent Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule who is seeking a second term in office.

As he sets out for his reelection campaign across various communities in the “Home of Solid Minerals,” Sule will note the progress made by his administration based on the promises made to the people when he solicited for their votes during the campaign that brought him to power in 2019.

As he returns to the trenches this time, the governor is bound to hold his head high for being able to fulfill the promises made during his earlier outing. He will be able to look at the electorate in sleeping communities who were cut off from civilisation in the past due to lack of access roads, in the face and seek their support to remain on his seat

And there are many diverse projects scattered across the state that would elicit such celebration in the coming weeks as he plans his tours.

Among such are the many road networks that crisscross the rural areas and urban centres in the state. Road networks will undoubtedly be one of the administration’s selling points during the impending campaigns.

Sule’s entourage to the campaign tour will be trilled to discover that unlike the last outing during the 2019 campaigns, most of the roads are no longer rough, but smooth. They will also discover that unlike their last visits, the electorates are more friendly and accommodating because Sule was able to redeem his pledges to them.

Across communities on the stretches of the 24-kilometer Idadu-Agbashi road in Doma local government area of the state, Sule is bound to receive a heroic welcome when he returns to the area.

For opting to wipe their tears and end their many decades of suffering through the award of the abandoned but strategic road at the whooping sum of N3.2 billion, they will roll the drums in his honour and keep vigil on the election eve to ensure that he is returned for another term because Sule identified and appreciated their needs.

During the flag off of the road, Sule invoked tears from their eyes. when he returned to fulfill that promise to them. It was an emotional moment because such promises were made during electioneering campaigns by politicians who will never return to the area again until another election year.

It was a circle that had continued many decades until Sule put an end to the miseries and changed their fortune for the better.

“During my campaigns in 2019, I noticed that the Idadu-Agbashi Road was completely bad and I promised the people of this area to construct the road, if elected into office and I am happy that the promise I made is being fulfilled today,” the governor had remarked during the groundbreaking ceremony for the project in December, 2021. He did not only award the contract but ensured that work progressed unhindered by providing security to ward off any attack on the contractors handling the project by criminal elements.

The project has greatly opened up the benefitting communities to many opportunities that eluded them in the past.

Like the communities in Doma, rural farmers and petty traders along the 17-kilometer Gudi – Moroa road in Akwanga local government area of the state are just waiting for the election day to cast their votes for Sule as a reciprocal gesture for constructing their historic link road.

They will repay their indebtedness to him on the D-Day, lay the red carpet when he returns to campaign for his second term.

During the flag off of the road project in May, 2021, the governor spoke of its importance and his administration’s commitment to rural transformation. He noted that access road network remained a cardinal factor towards enhancing economic growth and prosperity given the enormous agricultural and mineral endowment in the rural areas across the state.

He said: “It would be recalled that during my presentation of the 2021 budget to the state Assembly, I re-echoed our desire to sustain the provision of road infrastructure in the state in line with our policy of bringing government closer to the people as well as open up the state to investors with the view of improving the economic wellbeing of our people.” He has matched his words with action so far with formidable imprints all over the nooks and crannies of the state.

To his credit, Sule took over many ongoing and abandoned projects scattered across the state and supervised their completion.

Key among them include the 3km Kilema -Command Secondary School road and Kwandere Airport road, which he funded and oversaw their completion.

One thing that always surprised every observer of the state of things in Nasarawa, is the degree of prudence that Sule brought to bear on various roads and other projects he embarked upon. He always ensured that all infrastructure projects achieved meaningful impact and served an overriding strategic objective.

He equally ensured that such projects were well planned and executed in such a manner that yielded the most far-reaching benefits at the most optimal cost.

In Sule’s Nasarawa, projects are no longer awarded just to enhance the political profile of a sitting chief executive. More importantly, projects no longer served as conduit for personal enrichment or drain on the state purse as has been its characteristics in the past.

Above all, Sule ensured that the state and it’s people are not short-changed as had been the tradition when projects’ quality was watered down through connivance between the contract supervisors and contractors.

With such sterling qualities therefore, uncharacteristic of the average Nigerian politician, the state is gradually matching on the path of development and growth. It’s the desire of all development-minded indigenes and residents of the state that the wheel of progress continues unhindered through 2023 to the next election year.

* Mohammed Adama Loko, wrote from Nyanya, Abuja.

