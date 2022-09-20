.

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West Dapo Akinrefon & Gabriel Olawale, LAGOS

There are strong indications that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, may be a beneficiary of the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as some PDP governors and leaders are said to have pledged to work for him in the 2023 presidential election.

It will be recalled that the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State have been in a frosty relationship over demands to remove the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Also, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George, among others, have called for Ayu’s removal.

This came on a day the APC presidential candidate appointed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as the Zonal Coordinator of his presidential Campaign Council in the South-West.

Similarly, a pan-Nigeria group, the Patriots Roundtable, yesterday, pledged to support Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Some PDP govs, leaders working for Tinubu— Source

It was gathered that some PDP governors and leaders may have committed to work for Tinubu in next year’s presidential election.

Vanguard was reliably informed that following the worsening crisis rocking the PDP, some PDP governors and leaders have pledged to support Tinubu’s candidacy if the PDP crisis continues.

A source, familiar with the workings of the APC, confirmed the possible alliance with Tinubu, saying “of course, it is true.”

The source said: “From the way the PDP is handling its crisis, you should know that not all the PDP governors will support Atiku. It is clear and glaring.”

It’s not true —Atiku’s ally

But an ally of the former vice-president, who spoke on condition of anonymity, dismissed the speculation, saying “that is not true; there is no truth in that at all.”

Tinubu names Akeredolu S-West Campaign Co-ordinator

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Tinubu, in a letter, dated August 8, 2022, noted that Akeredolu, deserved the appointment, owing to his impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership he has demonstrated as governor of his state and as a party member.

The letter read: “By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as the Zonal Campaign Coordinator (South-West) of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate given your impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility as we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.”

Tinubu-Shettima ticket ‘ll promote indivisibility of Nigeria — Group

Also, The Patriots Roundtable, which spoke through its National Coordinator, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, said after a thorough examination, they decided to pitch camp with the Tinubu-Shettima’s ticket, based on their vision about the indivisibility of the Nigerian union.

Shodipe-Dosunmu said they were ready to engage without bias, debate without malice and tussle in the intellectual fray of ideas and idealism with purposeful patriotic largeness.

He said: “They are known for equity and fairness. They will promote unity among our diverse union members without favouritism to any tribe or region.”

“We will henceforth advocate with vigorous assertion as an Independent Support Group for Tinubu-Shettima dream ticket, ultimately believing that this dynamic duo is borne out of an inherent undying idealism that will heal the broken places, rectify the ancient wrongs, mend the wounds of old, and God’s willing, pull our nation out of the present variegated challenges.”

He cautioned all the group members across the country that the journey ahead will be tough and tasking.

He said: “There will be nay-sayers and malignant agents of envy and recidivism. There will be provocateurs of ruin pretending salvaging emblems.

“This is the Patriots Roundtable leitmotif. Amid the holler and conflicting ideals about the Nigerian journey as our nation pivots toward the 2023 general elections, we have joined the fray to enlighten and guide, contribute and support, and strengthen and enhance the national democratic space. We are ready. We are proven, steadfast, focused, and firm, unyielding in this patriotic grapple.”

