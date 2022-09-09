.

•Wike restrategises, keeps mum over NWC’s stand on Ayu

•Avoids heated political statements at Degema function

•Rivers gov hated for his rare leadership capacity —Fayose

•Why I won’t accept PDP Gov Forum’s chairmanship — Makinde

By Clifford Ndujihe, Boluwaji Obahopo, Egufe Yafugborhi, John Alechenu & Ugochukwu Alaribe

THE Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, raised the alarm over an alleged plot by Governor Yahaya Bello, to unleash a killer squad on opponents ahead of the 2023 general elections.

State Chairman of the PDP, Engr. Sam Uhuotu, raised the alarm at a media briefing in Abuja, on Friday.

He spoke as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, adopted a new strategy “in his quest to ensure justice” in the PDP following his failed bid to oust Senator Iyorchia Ayu as national Chairman.

Also Read

Meanwhile, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has said that some PDP top shots hated Wike because of his leadership capacity just as Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde dismissed as lies reports that he had accepted the chairmanship of the PDP governors forum.

According Makinde, he, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and others are not fighting for southern Nigeria to have the chairmanship of the PDP Governor’s Forum.

Kogi PDP complaint

The Kogi State PDP chairman said: “Our attention has been drawn to the crude, sad and disturbing video clip making the rounds on various social media platforms wherein the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello was busy inciting his supporters to unleash violence on opposition parties during the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

“The Governor issued this threat on Sunday the 4th of September, 2022 at Ihima, Kogi State while addressing his party faithful and loyalists

“In the video, Governor Bello was heard issuing threats in which he said, ’I will personally light a fierce fire in my hand whoever wants it we shall use it to burn them, whoever survives it will thank God… Whoever is against us, we will make him or her join my (late mother) and lie with her in grave.”

Uhuotu explained that party members are worried that Yahaya Bello who is supposed to be the Chief Security Officer of the State, protecting lives and property was threatening the innocent people of the state he took an oath to protect, thereby creating an atmosphere of fear and tension, of breach of public peace, that could truncate the 2023 electoral process and derail our democracy.

He further said: “The brazen threat by Governor Yahaya Bello raises apprehensions in the public space of the existence of a killer squad established to inflict violence on Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The posture and body language of Yahaya Bello since he assumed office in 2016 leaves no one in doubt as to the gruesome killings and sudden disappearance of several PDP Party faithful in Kogi State.

The PDP appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately call Governor Bello to order and place him and his supporters on security watch list ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The Party equally urged the Inspector General of Police to immediately commence a comprehensive investigation into the activities of Governor Bello, with a view to nipping the ugly trend in the bud as well as prosecuting him at the end of his tenure as Governor of Kogi State.

PDP hiding behind propaganda — Kogi govt

Reacting to the PDP’s allegation, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said: “We have responded to this and we have moved on. We won’t respond to all the frivolous propaganda of the opposition because we know they want to see a storm in a tea cup.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is against crime and criminality and won’t subscribe to any sort of violence. It is too early for the opposition parties to give up already and hide behind mere propaganda.

“As a Government, we will deal with any situation that threatens the peace and security of our people.

“PDP can issue as many statements as they would want to. It is not a problem. The Governor didn’t threaten anyone and he doesn’t need to threaten anyone.

“Kogi is APC and APC is Kogi. That is the real fear of the opposition. They thought their blackmail of non performance against the Governor will help them in 2023. But they have been jolted by the excellent performance of the Governor and the infrastructural revolution sparked by the Governor.

“They have nothing to campaign with. That is the reason they are already crying in September over an election that is still months away.

“APC will win and win convincingly and honorably. We will do it in style because our people are with us. We have given them beautiful schools, the best hospitals in Nigeria, economic empowerment, the first flyover bridge in the history of the state, beautiful roads, food security, beautiful environment and more importantly, while other states groan under insecurity and fear, Kogi has set a record as the safest state in Nigeria today.

“Let PDP go back to the drawing board as their lies won’t sell in 2023.”

Wike restrategises

Following failure by his camp in the PDP to force the removal of Senator Iyorcha Ayu as National Chairman at Thursday’s National Working Committee, NWC, meeting, Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, avoided comments on the outcome of the meeting.

Wike at Degema Local Government Area to inaugurate Rivers State Government’s upgrade of Community Secondary School in Harry’s Town, also shunned the chant of “Ayu you must go” and the recurring heated political comments that have defined his recent appearances in public functions over his differences with Ayu and the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Contrary expectations in some quarters that Ayu could be removed Thursday, the PDP NWC at the meeting gave Ayu a confidence vote to carry on as national chairman. It urged Wike and all aggrieved voices of dissent to bury their anger and support the party to win the 2023 elections.

Sombre Wike

A sombre Wike, kept mum on the outcome of the NWC meeting, and focused on his governorship stewardship, saying: “All through this week, we have been busy trying to make people understand what Rivers have been doing in the education sector.

“Before people where saying, is it only road, road, we do. Now since Monday we have been talking about tertiary education. We are now talking about basic education. By the time we finish we will also go back to the health sector and let the state see what we have done in the health sector.

“For me, it is touching all round sectors, because no one sector can be said to be more important. We are trying to do more of the roads because road attracts development. If there are no roads, people will not go and build houses, and will not invest.”

Atiku doesn’t hate Wike — Fayose

Special Guest on the occasion an former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, who performed the project inauguration noted that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, does not hate Governor Wike, but a lot of people around him are the enemies creating the tension.

Fayose told Wike: “For me, I want to believe Atiku Abubakar is not against you. But let me say this quickly, a lot of people surrounding the throne are enemies of the throne.

“A lot of people surrounding the throne have one axe to grind with somebody, or some issues with somebody, and they take it to where they’re not supposed to take it. There is no living person in the party and outside this party that will not acknowledge your contribution to this party. You are the soul of this party.

“Rivers State has been here for long but today we can see the difference. The average Rivers man is proud to be from Rivers. They’re proud to say you’re their governor. Forget whatever anybody says about you, I’ve said it before, Wike ,the man with a fierce look but a good heart. The heart of love, to accomplish and give support.

Why I can’t accept chairmanship of PDP Gov Forum —Makinde

Meanwhile, Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has said that he would not accept the chairmanship of the PDP Governors Forum because he is fighting for issues that are fundamental to the peace and unity of Nigeria.

Makinde, who stated this in Aba, Abia State while commissioning the Nwaobasi ring and the Osaa Okea – Umuakatawom roads, explained that the PDP can’t restructure Nigeria if it is not ready to restructure itself.

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS