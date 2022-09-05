By Dapo Akinrefon

SUPPORTERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in Oyo State, under the umbrella of Disciples of Jagaban (DoJ,) yesterday, called on the National Leadership of the party to resolve the internal crisis in the state.

This they said is critical for the success of the APC Presidential candidate and other candidates in the 2023 elections.

According to them, the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Teslim Folarin has not created room for genuine reconciliation among the chieftains of the party after the primary elections.

DOJ, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr. Abdulhakeem Alawuje, urged Folarin to re-trace his step and change his style.

Alawuje said: “What is at stake is far beyond his personal interest. History and Yoruba nation would never forgive him, if his conduct continues to be counterproductive to the general interest of the party, as represented by the eventual emergence of Tinubu in the fast approaching presidential election.

“Tinubu 2023 Project is far beyond Yoruba, Hausa, Ibo or any other tribal or ethnic agenda, on one hand and Christian, Islamic or any other religious considerations and biases, on the other hand. It is God’s own project to rescue our dear country, for her overall betterment and general wellbeing of her citizens.

“Disciples of Jagaban, DOJ, as widely known, is the first socio-political movement, working day and night towards the realisation of the ambition of the foremost Nigerian political icon and the living hero of democratic struggle in Nigeria, Tinubu, the Standard-bearer of the APC in the forthcoming Presidential Election. It is our conviction and strong believe that with Tinubu Presidency, our common strive and ambition to become a true nation state is not far-fetched.

“Therefore, it wouldn’t be wrong, on our part, to make it abundantly clear to Nigerians that the resolve of our Principal and Symbol of true democracy in Nigeria, Tinubu, to offer himself for service come 2023 would afford us, as a people and a nation, a golden opportunity to dispassionately choose what we truly need well over and above what we want, in utter desperation.”

While urging Tinubu and the entire leadership of the party to “step in before it is too late,” he said: “All is not well in Oyo State APC and You need to act very fast.”

