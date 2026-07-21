Lagos revives dumpsites, targets 3,000 compactor trucks to tackle waste evacuation challenges

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has assured residents that delays in waste evacuation experienced in some parts of the state will soon ease as it rehabilitates key waste management facilities and improves operational capacity.

The assurance was given by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), which said ongoing rehabilitation of Road E at the Olusosun disposal facility, Ojota, and other interventions would enhance access for waste collection vehicles and improve evacuation operations across the metropolis.

Olusosun had earlier been temporarily shut for regular waste disposal operations as part of plans to transition the facility towards a waste-to-clean-energy project.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, gave the assurance on Tuesday during an inspection of the rehabilitation works at the facility.

Gbadegesin described the project as a critical intervention aimed at restoring smooth movement of compactor trucks, reducing turnaround time and improving waste evacuation efficiency.

He disclosed that the rehabilitation work, being carried out by Zoomlion Nigeria as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, would significantly improve access to the facility.

The LAWMA boss explained that recent heavy rainfall had affected access roads to the Olusosun facility, slowing down the movement of waste trucks and contributing to temporary evacuation delays in some areas of Lagos.

“The ongoing rehabilitation of Road E will restore seamless access to the facility and substantially improve waste evacuation across the state,” he said.

Gbadegesin noted that Olusosun currently receives about 10,000 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, making it one of the busiest waste disposal facilities in Africa.

He assured residents that although the state government remained committed to eventually decommissioning the Olusosun facility, the process would be carefully managed to avoid disruption of waste management services.

According to him, the facility would only be fully decommissioned after adequate alternative infrastructure had been provided to handle the volume of waste generated daily across the state.

He identified the construction of two modern Transfer Loading Stations (TLS) at Olusosun and Solous III as part of the alternatives being developed to support the transition.

Each facility, he said, would have the capacity to process 2,500 metric tonnes of waste daily, significantly increasing Lagos’ waste handling capacity and improving transportation efficiency.

Gbadegesin added that LAWMA was also creating additional dumping platforms within the Olusosun facility to reduce truck congestion and improve operations pending the completion of the new transfer stations.

On waste collection capacity, the LAWMA managing director disclosed that the state government had concluded plans to acquire 3,000 compactor trucks of different capacities within the next three years.

He said about 150 new compactors, including smaller vehicles designed for narrow streets and hard-to-reach communities, were expected to arrive before the end of the year as part of the first phase of the procurement programme.

According to him, Lagos currently requires at least 2,000 operational compactor trucks to effectively manage its daily waste generation, adding that the planned fleet expansion would improve service delivery and strengthen the operations of Private Sector Participants (PSPs).

He further stated that the modern Transfer Loading Station model would be extended across the state as part of efforts to modernise waste management infrastructure, reduce haulage distances, cut transportation costs and promote sustainable waste management practices.

Gbadegesin appealed to residents for patience and cooperation, assuring that the current waste evacuation challenges were temporary and would gradually improve as ongoing rehabilitation works and infrastructure investments take effect.

He reaffirmed LAWMA’s commitment to providing efficient and sustainable waste management services, while commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for supporting initiatives aimed at transforming waste management in Lagos State.