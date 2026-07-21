Two Nigerians jailed seven years for armed robbery in Kuwait

A court in Kuwait has convicted and sentenced two unnamed Nigerians to seven years in prison for their involvement in an armed robbery at a money exchange office in Mahboula, located in the country’s southern district.

The ruling was delivered on Monday by a court presided over by Counsellor Nasr Salem Al-Haid.

According to court documents filed by the public prosecution, the two men were found guilty of stealing cash and other valuables from the exchange office during the robbery.

The suspects were arrested by the Kuwait General Department of Criminal Investigation in the Ahmadi Governorate following investigations into the robbery, which occurred in January last year.

A video released during the investigation showed one of the suspects, dressed in a hooded sweatshirt, stepping out of a white vehicle before entering the exchange office.

The footage reportedly captured the suspect pointing a firearm at employees inside the office during the robbery.

Vanguard News