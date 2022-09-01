.

From L – R: Nwuko Chidi Head, media & publicity, Tunde Etumudon, Spokesperson and Blessed Lawrence, Coordinator, Social Media

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A political pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, One Voice Delta, has drummed support for the joint presidential ticket of former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The group described the duo as the most qualified and experienced to tackle the mirage of problems currently confronting the country.

Spokesperson for the group, Mr. Tunde Etumudon, at a press briefing in Asaba, said the group was poised to deliver victory for the party at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

He said: “One Voice Delta is a support group set up to ensure victory for our great party, the PDP. We have tested coordinators both at state and local government levels and our missions is to associate with the aspiration and success of our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in particular and all candidates of the PDP at all levels.

“Our vision, just like all Nigerians, we envisage a new country which will bring back our glory as one nation bound in prosperity, peace and unity.”

He said the pair of Atiku/Okowa has all it would take to address the failures of the All Progressive Congress, APC led government at the centre.

“The APC government have failed in the area of security, they have failed in the area of education, they have failed in the area of the economy, they have failed in the area of employment, they have failed in the area of health. So if we have to dissect that one by one, you will see that Atiku will improve the economy of this country because it has already been messed up.

“In the education together, when they come onboard, the synergy between Dr. Okowa and Atiku Abubakar will improve the education sector. Okowa is running four universities in Delta without rancor.

“In the North East today the bandits have taken over the farms. They force you that is farming to bring your products and they have gone as far as forcing husbands to bring out their wives and children for rape.

“We are in a very wrong trajectory and it is very unfortunate. I believe very strongly that by 2023 there will be a referendum and the referendum will be triggered by hunger and anger to vote out this government”, he said.

RELATED NEWS