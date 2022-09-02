.

2 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Two persons on Thursday lost their lives in an accident along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Umar Ahmed, who made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital, said the accident occurred opposite Deeper Life Bible Church Camp.

According to Umar, the accident, which occurred around 3.20pm involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux, with registration number MU906CV and the second vehicle had no registration number on it.

The statement read, “the crash which occurred at about 1520 hours, involving 02 vehicles with registration number MU906CV a Toyota HILUX and the second vehicle had no registration number on it”.

“A total of 04 persons were involved and all male adult, no injury sustained but unfortunately 02 persons were recorded death from the crash”.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which led to lose of control on the part of the Hilux driver who ran into a moving vehicle”.

The FRSC boss added that corpses of the dead were deposited at FAMOBIS hospital morgue.

RELATED NEWS