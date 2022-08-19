The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has disclosed reasons for revoking the licences of Silverbird Television, African Independent Television (AIT), Beat FM (Megalectrics LTD) Lagos and several other broadcast stations across the nation.
According to the NBC Director General, Balarabe Shehu, the affected stations were shut down for not renewing their broadcast licences and for having outstanding debts, expressing that operation of the “debtor stations is illegal and constitutes a threat to national security”.
Shehu in a statement on Friday stated that the affected stations were given two-week waiver May to renew their licenses but they refuse to heed to the warnings.
The statement partly reads, “Therefore, after due consideration, NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licenses of the stations and gives them 24 hours to shut down their operations. Our offices nationwide are hereby directed to collaborate with security agencies to ensure immediate compliance.
“The Commission also calls on all IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and all other broadcast stations that are streaming online to register with the Commission to avoid disconnection.
“Broadcasters should note that having a DTT or FM license does not warrant a broadcaster to stream online; they are two different licences.”
Below is the list of affected stations:
Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Abuja
Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Lagos
Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Yenagoa
Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Port Harcourt
Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Jos
Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communication Ltd) Benin
AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication ltd) Network
Greetings FM (Greetings Media Ltd)
FM Network Tao FM (Ovidi Communications Ltd)
FM Okene, Zuma FM (Zuma FM Ltd)
FM Suleja Crowther FM (Crowther Communications Ltd) FM Abuja
We FM (Kings Broadcasting Ltd)
FM Benin Linksman International Ltd
Keffi Bomay Broadcasting Services Ltd Abuja
MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd) Ibadan
Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Port-Harcourt
Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos
Classic TV (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos
Beat FM (Megalectrics LTD) Lagos
Cooper Communications Ltd Lagos
Splash FM (West Midlands Ltd) Ibadan
Osun State Broadcasting Corporation
Rock City FM (Boot Communications Ltd) Abeokuta
Family FM (Kalaks Investments Nig. Ltd) Ilugun
Space FM (Creazioni Nig. Ltd) Ibadan
Radio Jeremi (Radio Jeremi Itd) Effurun
Breeze FM (Bays Water Ltd) Akure
Vibes FM (Vibes Communication Ltd) Benin#
Family Love FM (Multimesh Broadcasting Co. Ltd) Port-Harcourt
Wave FM (South Atlantic Media Ltd)
Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation
Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation
Niger State Broadcasting Corporation
Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation
Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation
Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation
Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation
Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation
Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation
Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation
Imo State Broadcasting Corporation
Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation
Borno State Broadcasting Corporation
Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation
Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation
Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation
Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation
Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation
Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation
Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation
Lagos DSB
Silverbird TV (Silverbird Communications Co. Ltd