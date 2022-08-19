The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has disclosed reasons for revoking the licences of Silverbird Television, African Independent Television (AIT), Beat FM (Megalectrics LTD) Lagos and several other broadcast stations across the nation.

According to the NBC Director General, Balarabe Shehu, the affected stations were shut down for not renewing their broadcast licences and for having outstanding debts, expressing that operation of the “debtor stations is illegal and constitutes a threat to national security”.

Shehu in a statement on Friday stated that the affected stations were given two-week waiver May to renew their licenses but they refuse to heed to the warnings.

The statement partly reads, “Therefore, after due consideration, NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licenses of the stations and gives them 24 hours to shut down their operations. Our offices nationwide are hereby directed to collaborate with security agencies to ensure immediate compliance.

“The Commission also calls on all IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and all other broadcast stations that are streaming online to register with the Commission to avoid disconnection.

“Broadcasters should note that having a DTT or FM license does not warrant a broadcaster to stream online; they are two different licences.”

Below is the list of affected stations:

Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Abuja

Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Lagos

Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Yenagoa

Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Port Harcourt

Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Jos

Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communication Ltd) Benin

AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication ltd) Network

Greetings FM (Greetings Media Ltd)

FM Network Tao FM (Ovidi Communications Ltd)

FM Okene, Zuma FM (Zuma FM Ltd)

FM Suleja Crowther FM (Crowther Communications Ltd) FM Abuja

We FM (Kings Broadcasting Ltd)

FM Benin Linksman International Ltd

Keffi Bomay Broadcasting Services Ltd Abuja

MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd) Ibadan

Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Port-Harcourt

Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos

Classic TV (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos

Beat FM (Megalectrics LTD) Lagos

Cooper Communications Ltd Lagos

Splash FM (West Midlands Ltd) Ibadan

Osun State Broadcasting Corporation

Rock City FM (Boot Communications Ltd) Abeokuta

Family FM (Kalaks Investments Nig. Ltd) Ilugun

Space FM (Creazioni Nig. Ltd) Ibadan

Radio Jeremi (Radio Jeremi Itd) Effurun

Breeze FM (Bays Water Ltd) Akure

Vibes FM (Vibes Communication Ltd) Benin#

Family Love FM (Multimesh Broadcasting Co. Ltd) Port-Harcourt

Wave FM (South Atlantic Media Ltd)

Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation

Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation

Niger State Broadcasting Corporation

Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation

Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation

Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation

Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation

Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation

Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation

Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation

Imo State Broadcasting Corporation

Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation

Borno State Broadcasting Corporation

Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation

Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation

Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation

Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation

Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation

Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation

Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation

Lagos DSB

Silverbird TV (Silverbird Communications Co. Ltd

