By Dayo Johnson

A 30-year-old school dropout, Seun Ojo has given reason why he shot his prostitute girlfriend, Enny, in Owo, Ondo state.

Seun, was paraded alongside 45 other suspects arrested for various criminal offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, stealing, and snatching of motorbikes among others by the state security outfit, codenamed, Amotekun.

In an interview, the suspect said he shot his girlfriend at closed range for not giving him enough attention as his lover.

Seun, said his girlfriend, who was into prostitution had been ignoring him and as well giving other men attention.

“My girlfriend’s name is Enny, she is a prostitute who always comes to Ikare junction in Owo. I shot her after I noticed that she gives other men more attention than me.

“We have been having issues for a while now. That particular day she repeated what I warned her against and I became furious and I shot her. But she did not die. I learnt that she is in hospital.

“I’m not a cultist, and I have never shot anyone in my life. The gun that I used against her belongs to my father who is a hunter. My father does use the gun to hunt and kill animals.”

But, the Amotekun commander, Chief Adeleye said the woman later died of the gunshot injury.

Also, paraded include a 65 years old herbalist, Muritala Jimoh, and five other suspected kidnappers who hypnotise their victims in Odigbo council

area of the state.

Others arrested include a mother, daughter, Mrs Folasade Adesanya and Racheal Adesanya.

The Amotekun commander, Chief Adeleye, said that the herbalist fortified the members of gang before going on operation.

Adeleye added that the members of the gang specialize in hypnotizing their victims before kidnapping them.

” The six kidnap syndicate uses spiritual means to hypnotize people they carry on their motorcycle to unknown destination.

“We have a case of one of them that specializes in killing motorcycle riders and taking over the motorcycle, dismantling and sending out of the state. We tracked him to Ore in Odigbo and we arrested his accomplice and the ring leader escaped to Ogun state.

” We contacted the Amotekun in Ogun state who assisted us in apprehending him.

“We also have another group that specializes in kidnapping. They actually kidnapped a lady in Ore but we were able to get the victim out alive without ransom and we were able to apprehend the suspected kidnappers”.

In an interview, the 47-year-old woman arrested with her daughter, confessed to the crime.

” I only directed the gang to help me kidnap a mad pregnant woman. I intended to take custody of the baby after delivery because I have not been able to conceive after this my first child.

Giving the breakdown of the suspects, the Amotekun boss said the 45 suspects included ten kidnappers; eight burglars; ten armed robbers; one minor rapist; three motorcycle snatchers; eight illegal possessors of firearms; one car vandal; one generator robber and three cattle rustlers.

Adeleye said that the suspects will be charged to court after completion of investigation.

He noted that “Amotekun remains resolute in maintaining zero tolerance to crime in the state, we call on criminals to vacate the state forthwith.

