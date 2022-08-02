.

By Bose Adelaja

Two male adults were, on Tuesday, crushed to death during a fight at Oshodi-Oke inward Gbagada Expressway in Lagos State.

The incident occurred in broad daylight near LASTMA office in Oshodi.

Though details of what led to the fight could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the victims were hit and crushed by an oncoming vehicle.

One of them was said to have died on the spot, while the other died few hours later.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the Nigeria Police, Lagos Response Unit (LRU) paramedics and other agencies were first responders at the scene.

At press time, he said, the agencies were awaiting Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) to evacuate the body.

In his situation report, Osanyintolu said operation was ongoing at about 1.32p.m.: “Upon arrival of LRT at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that two male adult casualties were found on the ground.

“One of the casualties was confirmed dead at scene.

“Further information gathered from the Police at the scene revealed that the two male adults were fighting on the expressway and were hit by a vehicle.

“The Agency’s paramedics team gave first aid to the other victim at the scene, who was then transported to Gbagada General Hospital for further treatment.

“LRT, LRU paramedics and NPF are the responders at the scene.

“LRT is awaiting the arrival of SEHMU to evacuate the dead victim. Operation ongoing,” he added.

