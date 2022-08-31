THE Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, BON, organisers of The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards, TNBA, has called for entries for 13 award categories each in radio and television.

BON also announced a seven-member panel that will screen the entries to create a shortlist for each of the award categories.

The judges’ panel, composed of stellar broadcasting industry figures, stakeholders and representatives of regulatory agencies, includes former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Mr Emeka Mba; ace broadcasters, Deborah Omowunmi Odutayo and Aro Leonard.

Others are Mallam Bello Sule, organiser of the 1988 Nigerian Festival of Television Programmes, NIFETEP; Lady Susan Ngozi Agbo of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON; Mr Kayode Olowu, representative of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, AAAN, and Mrs Stella Erhunmwunsee of the NBC.

While unveiling the judges’ panel, BON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said:

“With all the training we provide and investment we make in broadcasting, we’ve found out that the best motivation is becoming the best at what you do. That’s a key driver for coming up with this credible awards ceremony that rewards the best from a professional perspective.

“We are also extending this to the audience who would decide the best in each category with their votes.

“This award will celebrate the very best in broadcasting across the country. We believe this will encourage practitioners to put their best and energy into their works.”

