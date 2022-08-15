.

* Says alleged traitors signed an agreement prepared by OCJ Okocha, SAN, to accept outcome of primary

* They accuse me of pursuing 3rd term, he alleges

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike on Monday alleged some aggrieved losers in the Rivers state People Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary for 2023 governorship which produced former State Account General, Sim Fubara as candidate are now leading an Abuja plot for his downfall.

Wike during activities to celebrate former Governor Peter Odili at 74, pointed at some of the party leaders who, on his 2021 birthday, indicated interest to fly the ticket, but failed in the end as spearheading the gang up against him.

At the birthday reception held at a new Old Government Residential Area, Port Harcourt, private residence donated by the Rivers government to Dr. Odili, Wike narrated that, “On my last birthday, 12 midnight, some of our elders called to see me. They said they came to wish me happy birthday.

“Then, they presented me a letter that I should run for president. All of them including Dr. Abiye (Sekibo) signed the document. I say okay, you people too should go and give me someone who will be governor after me. They all sat there, looking left and right.

“I asked them, those of you who are interested to be governor should raise your hands. Everybody raised hand. One person didn’t raise his hand, Sen Bari Mpigi. I asked why he was not interested, he replied, Sir, let me hold what God has given me. I don’t want to lose the two.”

Wike further narrated that same elders also signed to abide by whatever outcome of the governorship primary, alleging that because they never succeeded in the primary, they turned around now to accuse him of pursuing a third term.

He said, “Some persons don’t know the history. They go and tell all kinds of story. But the truth is this, all of them (elders) signed the document prepared by O.C.J. Okocha that whoever I will bring, they will abide to it.

“But now, they went to Abuja, that I must not be vice president. I also read, yesterday when I was in Paris, one of them saying that I told him that if they do to me what they did to Dr. Odili that I will collapse the system.

“I am not an ungrateful person And I will never be ungrateful in my life. What’s important is that I have done well as a governor. I am happy and I am leaving office a happy man.”

On how he has benefitted the mentorship of Dr. Odili, the Rivers governor said because he trusted the advise of the former governor, he not surprised at the turn of events and the outcome of the PDP presidential primary.

He described Dr. Peter Odili a true leader of men who groomed many, and supported a lot of persons to political lamplight particularly in Rivers State and across the country.

“There was a time every political class abandoned Dr. Odili. This is a man who gave us everything. Some people called him Mr. Donatus. There was no abuse he did not get. Everybody he tried to help their families, at the end of the day, all betrayed him.

“For us, we have used him as a school and we thank him for making himself available for us to use him to learn so that we won’t be shocked of whatever that is going to happened”, he highlighted

In his response, Dr. Peter Odili said himself and his wife, Hon. Justice Mary Odili (retired) were overwhelmed by the birthday gift courtesy of the State government.

Odili explained that during his tenure as governor, governor Wike was the best performing council chairman in the State.

He lauded governor Wike for investing in human capacity development, infrastructure and building the best Law School campus in Port Harcourt.

In goodwill messages, governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State harped on the need for all Nigerians to work together to enthrone fairness, justice and equity in all facet of society, which Odili has always stood for

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu noted that Dr. Odili is a great leader who had impacted on many life across the country, as former Cross River State, Donald Duke, commended Dr. Odili for being a role model and comporting himself very well after leaving office.

In his homely at the thanksgiving mass, Monsignor Pius Kii said Nigeria missed the opportunity of having Dr. Peter Odili as their president because he would have used his farsighted ability, courage and adaptive capacities to solve Nigeria’s many problems.

RELATED NEWS