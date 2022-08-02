By Adeola Badru

In his bid to cushion the post Covid-19 effects, a business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has expressed his determination dash out N1billion and other prizes to Nigerians in the ongoing Season Three of Dangote Bag of Goodies Consumer Promo.

This he said, was aimed at reducing the economic hardship being experienced in the country.

He made the disclosure in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday, during the presentation of prizes to winners in the Dangote Cement promo, tagged: Dangote Bags of Goodies Season 3, held at KEAS/G Concrete Industry, Eleyele Water Dam, Eleyele-Sango Road, Eleyele.

At the short programme, three persons were presented with cheques of N1million each, and they received bank credit alerts immediately, which threw them into jubilation galore. They are Shittu Ibitayo, Adepegba Adekunle, and Biliaminu Kehinde. Apart from N1million, Kehinde also won Maxi Smart ’50’ Television, worth over N200,000. Also, prizes presented to other winners include standing fans, refrigerators, generators, and smart television sets.

Dangote, who spoke through the National Sales Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, stated that the promo was initiated to put smiles on the cheeks of loyal customers and users of the Dangote Cement.

He explained that a total of 500 Nigerians would win N1million each in the promo, making N500million, while another 100 Nigerians would also win star prize of N5million each, making a total of another N500million. The N1billion, he said, would be complemented with 22.5million units of gifts that worth N32million for the same season three.

Dangote explained that the promo, which began on July 5, will end by October 31, 2022. He added that the first three millionaires in the promo, emerged in Ibadan, while more than 400 consolation prizes have been presented to the company’s loyal customers and users of different products from the company, which include Falcon, BlocMaster, 3X 42.5R, and 3X42.5N.

“The promo started 5th of July, we say thank you and appreciate Nigerians for their patronage and loyalty, we want to urge them to continue to do business with us whenever the needs for cement arise. We produce quality products for any types of cement application, we are the leaders in cement industry, we pave ways and other to follow.”

The Regional Sales Director, South West, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Tunde Mabogunje, said the first set of millionaires in the consumer promo in Nigeria, emerged from the South West.

One of the winners of the N1million prize, Adekunle Adepegba, who is into house painting, said the promo is all about spelling D-A-N-G-O-T-E to win N1million. He added that one letter of the word would be found inside a bag of Dangote cement, saying he bought five bags of Dangote cement for N17,850 and he found different letters of the word in the five bags. According to him, he scouted for the remaining two letters.

The Zonal Coordinator, South West, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Fasuhanmi Omotayo, in his remark, described Dangote Cement Plc as one of the leading indigenous company in Nigeria that has been reaching out to its consumers

His words: “As a regulatory body, we are into it together for the sake of accountability, professionalism and equity, Dangote has raised many millionaires and they are still raising them. The lottery is pure and transparent.”

