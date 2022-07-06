.

In an effort to give back to the society and to thank both new and returning customers, Dangote Cement Plc on Tuesday unveiled its national consumer promotion, the “Bag of Goodies Season 3 Promo.”

The “Spell Dangote and Become a Multi-Millionaire” promotional campaign is scheduled to run from July 5 to October 31.

Group Managing Director (GMD), Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, disclosed this at the media unveiling of Dangote Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3 tagged: ‘Buy a bag of Dangote Cement, find a scrash card, spell “Dangote” and become a Millionaire and also find ‘Eagle’ in the scrash card and win 5 million in Lagos Tuesday.

He said, the Bag of Goodies Promo series are designed to continuously reward loyal consumers who have stayed faithful and remained as backbone in the cement business.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs Funmi Sanni, National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, said the promo was aimed at boosting the economy of consumers and giving them “financial wings.”

Sanni revealed that over N32.3 billion worth of prizes would be won, with N1 billion in cash prizes over the next 16 weeks (four months).

According to Puchercos, the Dangote Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3 began on Wednesday for Nigerian clients and will last until October 31, 2022