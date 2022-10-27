MORE customers are reaping the reward of their loyalty and patronage of Dangote Cement in Nigeria as the company made over 100 of them instant millionaires across the country in a single day in the ongoing Dangote Cement Plc Bag of Goodies Consumer Promo Season 3.

The presentation of cheques and other laudable gifts was done across the country yesterday and in Lagos alone, more than five customers won N5 million each, while over 12 customers won N1million each respectively.

Hundreds of customers were also presented with other consolation prizes, which includes millions of Naira recharge cards, generating sets, freezers, fridges, fans, air-conditioners among many others.

Speaking at the Dangote Promo winners event held yesterday in Lagos, the National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Mrs. Funmi Sanni said the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue to patronise the cement product, which, according to her, is the best in the country, in terms of quality and product accessibility.

