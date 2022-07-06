By Cynthia Alo

Dangote Cement Plc has unveiled the season-3 ‘Goodies bag’ consumer promotion targeted at empowering over 500 Nigerians with a total of over N1billion cash prizes for the next 16 weeks.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, said that the season-3 of the ‘goodies bag’ tagged, ‘Spell Dangote and become a multi-millionaire’ is a way the company gives back to its loyal consumers.

He said: “The promo services are designed to continuously reward loyal consumers who have stayed through and remain our backbone in the cement business.

These consumers have contributed in no small measure to making our range of cement products the first choice for construction purposes across the country,

“We are offering our loyal customers the chance to win prizes which have immense economic value as they can be used to kick start small scale businesses. These prizes are designed to help many families recover from the impact of the covid-19 global pandemic which adversely affected their source of livelihood.

“We are expecting 500 millionaires to emerge in this promo with lots of prizes ranging from lifestyle products to cash prizes and we have made the process of winning as easy as possible.”

He noted that the promo is open to all consumers of Dangote Cement products, while redemption of the gift items will be at the company’s depots, regional offices, and at specially selected wholesale outlets in areas that are distant from the company’s depots and offices.

On her part, the National Sales Director at Dangote Cement, Funmi Sanni said this new season is double the size of what the company had in season-2.

“In season-2 we had 17million unit gifts but in this season we have 32.3 million unit gifts. In season 2 the mega star prize was N1 million but in this new season, we have N5 million.

“What we are trying to do is to boost the economy of consumers and give them financial wings to soar like an eagle,” she added.