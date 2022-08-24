.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested 11 undergraduates of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma over alleged criminal conspiracy, cultism and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

The Force Public Relations (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this during a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested in July at different locations in Epkoma following credible intelligence on activities of cult groups in the area.

The police spokesman said the suspects had allegedly confessed to being members of a secret cult, the Black Axe Confraternity, during police investigation.

He said two AK47 riffles, three pump action short guns, one locally made pistol, two AK47 magazines and 22 live rounds of AK47 ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

According to him, other items recovered from the suspects are 17 rounds of K2 live ammunition and three live cartridges.

He said police IRT operatives had also arrested four suspects in Bauchi State over alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and kidnapping.

Adejobi said the suspects were arrested in June following credible intelligence on activities of a notorious bandit group operating within Bauchi state and its environs.

He said police investigation had shown that the group actively participated in several kidnapping and armed robbery operations in the area.

According to him, further investigation revealed that the suspects, in Aug. 2020, masterminded the murder of one Mr Musa Mante, 58, a former member of Bauchi State House of Assembly.

He said the gang was also responsible for the kidnap of three family members of the late House of Assembly member when they attacked his residence.

Adejobi said the gang had also confessed to the gruesome murder of a retired police officer who served as the Divisional Police Officer in Tafawa Balewa, Bauchi state.

The FPRO said the suspects were among the 21 people arrested in connection with offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide, theft and unlawful possession of prohibited fire arms.

He said 10 AK47 riffles, one G3 riffle, eight pump action guns, three locally made pistols, one locally made revolver, three double barrel guns and one single barrel gun were recovered from them.

He added that four cutlasses, 48 AK47 ammunition, 100 pistol ammunition, 471 K2 ammunition, 14 live cartridges and eight expended cartridges were also recovered.

