Efosa Taiwo

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said that midfielder, Bernardo Silva has an affection for Barcelona amid transfer speculations linking the midfielder to the Spotifty Camp Nou.

Guardiola, however, stated that he would like to have him continue with City while confirming that no offer has been made yet by Barcelona.

He said this in a press conference after the exhibition match with Barcelona that ended 3-3.

“”I’m no one to tell Barca to forget about (signing) Bernardo,” Guardiola told reporters after the friendly contest finished 3-3.

“We want him to stay with us, but I don’t want anyone who’s not happy.

The first thing would be for the clubs to come to an agreement, but there has been no offer for him in these last two years.

“I don’t want him to go, he’s a superlative player and a great person… and there are only seven or eight days left (in the window) and we would have to turn to the transfer market. I want him to stay. That said, it is true Bernardo likes Barcelona a lot.”

On his part, Barcelona coach, Xavi said that Bernardo moving to Barcelona is dependent on Man City.

