•Says not in S/East to romance criminals

By Steve Oko

The Commander, 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Abia State, Brig. Gen. Adegoke Adetuyi, has warned that he had not come to the state to romance criminals.

Gen. Adetuyi read the riot act yesterday when a delegation of traditional rulers and elders in Ohafia, led by the Local Government Chairman, Dr Okoroafor Ukiwe, visited the Brigade headquarters, over the security breach in the ancient town.

This is as Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who represented Abia North in the eighth senate, has called for calm following the security breach that led to the loss of lives and triggered tension in the area.

Recall that there was a shootout between unknown gunmen and soldiers which led to the killing of a soldier and two other persons.

The new Army boss vowed to eradicate criminals from Ohafia and environs, stressing that he had come “to constitutionally do everything possible in ensuring peace is maintained without compromise in Ohafia and the whole of Abia State.”

He expressed displeasure over the incident while accusing members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, of responsibility for “the killing of a young innocent soldier and a lady”.

While warning the traditional rulers and leaders of Ohafia against harbouring criminals in their domain, Adetuyi enjoined them to talk to their subjects about the need to eschew violence and embrace peace.

Meanwhile, Senator Ohuabunwa, has condoled with the families of the victims of the unfortunate incident and called for the restoration of peace in the area.

Ohuabunwa in a statement yesterday, expressed worry over the disturbing security concerns in Abia North and called for caution so as not to escalate an already troubling situation.

