By Biodun Busari

The Italian man, Filippo Ferlazzo who beat the 39-year-old, physically-challenged Nigerian man to death last week Friday in Civitanova Marche, Italy, last week Friday has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a report has claimed.

Vanguard reported that the Italian authorities have in custody Ferlazzo, the suspect who beat and strangled Alika Ogorchukwu to death while bystanders filmed the horrible incident.

The incident was described as “brutal murder” by the Nigerian embassy in Rome, the Italian capital, while Italy promised to investigate the death.

Italians and migrants alike have been protesting the killing, while Ogorchukwu’s wife, Charity Oriachi, has also demanded justice for his late husband.

“I need justice for my husband, that’s what I want because the pain is too much for me, I need justice,” said Oriachi.

Daily Mail, Tuesday, reported that an investigation has disclosed that Ferlazzo has been previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that the killing of the Nigerian was not “racially motivated.”

The 32-year-old Ferlazzo has recently spent time at a local psychiatric hospital citing a court in his hometown Salerno.

An investigating judge Claudio Bonifazi quoted Ferlazzo’s lawyer as claiming the accused murderer “collaborated, apologized and made it clear that there was no racial motivation”.

The report also said that Alika’s autopsy results will be published tomorrow.

Local media reported that Ferlazzo is currently being held in the Montacuto prison in Ancona. It is claimed he will not be charged with racism.

