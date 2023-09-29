NiDCOM boss hails 24-yr jail term judgement for Nigerian’s killer in Italy

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has expressed satisfaction with the 24-year imprisonment judgement of Italian man Filippo Ferlazzo.

Ferlazzo bagged the jail term on Wednesday for killing Nigerian man, Alika Ogorchukwu last year July in Italy.

Reacting to the judgment, Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement signed on Thursday by the NiDCOM officer on Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, said, “I am glad that this case finally got justice. Like I always say, there has to be consequences for actions.”

The statement read, “The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has expressed satisfaction over the justice meted out on Filippo Ferlazzo, an Italian man who killed a Nigerian citizen in Italy. , though the life lost can never be replaced.

“Dabiri-Erewa commended the Nigerian Mission in Rome, for following through with the case and other cases involving Nigerians.

“The Convict bagged 24 years jail term on Wednesday for causing the death of a 39-year-old Nigerian man who was on crutches, walking in a Marche coastal city in July 2022.

“It could be recalled that on July 29, 2022, Alika Ogorchukwu was assaulted in broad daylight as he was walking. The attacker beat Ogorchukwu to death using Ogorchukwu’s crutches in front of several onlookers, who did not intervene. Some of the onlookers, however, recorded videos of the attack using their phones.

“On July 30, 2022, Filippo Ferlazzo, was arrested on charges of having murdered Ogorchukwu and having stolen Ogorchukwu’s phone. The Italian Police stated that they believed Ferlazzo attacked Ogorchukwu after he had asked Ferlazzo’s girlfriend to buy a handkerchief.

“The incident was reported to have taken place at 2 p.m. on Friday in the main central street of Civitanova Marche, Italy. Ogorchukwu was found dead at the scene by paramedics.”

“NIDCOM Boss urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to remain law-abiding, excel in what they do, and never forget home by giving back to homeland,” it added.