Italian man who killed Nigerian gets 24 years jail term

Filippo Ferlazzo, the Italian who killed an Italy-based Nigerian man, Alika Ogorchukwu, in July 2022 has bagged a 24-year jail term.

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement signed by NiDCOM spokesperson, Gabriel Odu, commended the Nigerian Mission in Rome, for following through with the case and other cases involving Nigerians.

She said, “I am glad that this case finally got justice. Like I always say, there have to be consequences for actions”.

On July 29, 2022, Alika Ogorchukwu was assaulted in broad daylight as he was hawking.

The attacker beat Ogorchukwu to death using Ogorchukwu’s crutches in front of several onlookers, who did not intervene. Some of the onlookers, however, recorded videos of the attack using their phones.

On July 30, 2022, Ferlazzo was arrested on charges of having murdered Ogorchukwu and having stolen Ogorchukwu’s phone. The Italian Police stated that they believed Ferlazzo attacked Ogorchukwu after he had asked Ferlazzo’s girlfriend to buy a handkerchief.

The incident was reported to have taken place at 2 p.m. on Friday in the main central street of Civitanova Marche, Italy. Ogorchukwu was found dead at the scene by paramedics.