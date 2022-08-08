.

By Biodun Busari

Migrants and Italians alike took to the streets on Saturday to protest the murder of a physically-challenged Nigerian, Alika Ogorchukwu in the central Italian town of Civitanova Marche, demanding justice.

Vanguard reported that Italian authorities have arrested 32-year-old Italian man Filippo Ferlazzo as a suspect who beat and strangled Ogochukwu to death in broad daylight.

The incident was witnessed and filmed by bystanders, but reportedly no one intervened to prevent his death.

Among the protesters is the wife of the deceased, Charity Oriachi who has been demanding justice for her late husband.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are currently also investigating a separate attack against 25-year-old Beauty Davis, a Nigerian woman, who was allegedly slapped by her employer after she asked for her salary.

Davis said she filmed the assault and uploaded it on social media and her employer is now being investigated for causing personal injury, theft and issuing threats.

Both incidents have sparked a wider debate on racism as Italy prepares to head to the polls, amid an election campaign dominated by two far-right parties who their critics say are instrumentalizing immigration for their own gain.

