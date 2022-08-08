.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, extolled the leadership qualities of Chief Ighoyota Amori.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu to felicitated with Chief Ighoyota Amori on his 70th birthday, commended him for his invaluable and relentless contributions to the development of Delta State.

He noted that the PDP Delta Central Senatorial candidate and Chairman of DC-23, (Chief Amori), eminently merited all the accolades and best birthday wishes as he joins the elite club of Septuagenarians.

Oborevwori said: “From the depth of my heart and on behalf of my constituents, I join family, friends and political associates to offer my warm congratulations as you mark your 70th birthday today.

“At 70, you have not relented in your service to God and humanity and I salute your steadfastness and courage. As you celebrate this milestone today, my prayer is that Almighty God will grant you longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve God, the state and the nation. Continue with the good works that you have been known for over the years”.

He congratulated and wished Chief Amori more fruitful and eventful years ahead as he clocked 70 years and noted that his political trajectory is replete with remarkable achievements

RELATED NEWS