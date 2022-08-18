.

John Alechenu, Abuja

Foremost Nigerian Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, has identified the absence of responsible citizenship was largely responsible for the failure of nation to attain its full potentials.

Utomi said this in his remarks during a public presentation of a book titled: “Blueprint for National Revival, “ written by Elder Edidame Emmanuel, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He recalled that the Brazilian economy which is today among the top seven struggled in the 1970’s until visionary leaders took charge and turned things around for the better.

Utomi said, “The challenge today is that of citizenship. Democracy is a product of rational decisions by people who are truly citizens who take responsibility in such a way that all kinds of chalatants do not come up as leaders.”

Speaking in a similar vein, spokesman for the Labour Party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said, “We have a very fragile political structure with over 200 ethnic nationalities struggling for space.

“Unlike in the United States from where we copied our style of democracy from, we have leaders that love and care for our people.

“If as a Nigerian you migrate to the US today and you are granted citizenship and you return to Nigeria as an American and par adventure you commit an offence the US government will speak out on your behalf and demand for your return to the US if need be, that is care, that is love, we don’t have that here.

“That is why those of us in the Obidient movement are seeking to change the native.”

The book reviewer, Prof. Onochie Earnest explained that the author seeks to take the reader through what he considers the blueprint of how to recover Nigeria on all fronts.

He also said the author took readers back memory lane with some history and geographical perspectives into Nigeria’s nation state while pointing towards the future.

