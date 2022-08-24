MTN, in the lead-up to its highly anticipated commercial launch of 5G service in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri and Maiduguri, kicked off an open 5G pilot today.

In testing the next-generation network infrastructure, MTN’s customers with certain enabled devices will be allowed to connect with and try out the new service, where coverage is available.

Speaking on the pilot kickoff, Adia Sowho, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, said: “5G has the potential to change everything.”

In a statement, MTN explained that to access the 5G network, customers will need compatible devices, such as routers and mobile phones, which can be pre-ordered from designated MTN walk-in stores and online via the MTN Nigeria website and e-marketplace.

The pre-ordered devices can be picked up or will be delivered to customers post- the launch event scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

The statement quoted Sowho: “Every major technological evolution redefines what is possible – changing the way we live and the way we connect.

“MTN Nigeria has been at the forefront of every leap in telecommunications: from GSM to 2G, 3G, and 4G. 5G has the potential to change everything.

“It will allow us to connect, create, collaborate, and compete in ways we’ve not even begun to imagine.

“We appreciate the unwavering support and leadership of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, in implementing the National Policy on 5G Networks for Nigeria’s Digital Economy, which has driven the implementation of 5G in the country.

“We’re honoured to be a part of this revolution and being the first to bring 5G to Nigeria, we are truly excited about all the possibilities for the nation,” she added.

What’s 5G?

The spectrum holds a promising future for technology in Nigeria, and is projected to contribute $2.2 trillion to the global economy by 2034, according to a 2020 GSMA Intelligence report titled “The Mobile Economy”.

It is the 5th generation of cellular network technology designed to offer faster speeds per user and can easily handle more connections.

Because of this increased capacity, it is up to 100 times faster than 4G, meaning faster connectivity. It has low latency and greater bandwidth.

Therefore, real time high quality communications and experiences can be achieved making downloading movies possible in seconds, for instance.

This real time capacity is why it can be deployed for e-health, connected vehicles and traffic systems, smart home appliances, advanced mobile cloud gaming, workplace safety etc.

Vanguard News

