The Executive Director, Africa Youth Growth Foundation, AYGF, Dr Arome Salifu, on Wednesday, said despite challenges limiting the effective performance of media in the country, the media remains major stakeholders in national development, and integration.

This was even as he sought for a sustainable media partnership, adding that societies could hardly progress meaningfully without a vibrant press.

Salifu said this while addressing Journalists during its 16th anniversary and executive dinner, themed: ‘Building partnership for humanitarian impact’, in Abuja.

He, however, charged the media to, at all times, live up to its watchdog role; ensuring national integration while constructively addressing the more divisive issues marauding its coexistence.

His words: “As an organisation, we partner and work with the media sector because we understand that we hardly could do anything sustainably without media partnership.

“The Media and the civil society actors shape the conversation and set the agenda for the government and of course, the key actors in this society, including of course, the business sector and the international development actors in the country.

“So, to that extent, we cannot diverse the progress of the society from the partnership needed between the media and the non state actors, but, equally, the quality of civil society actors in the in the society, and this informs why AYGF has put together the dinner, to celebrate the media in the country and to also appreciate them for their work, their efforts, their sacrifices, and of course, their courage to cover all news, all issues, regardless of the parties involved.

“We are truly thankful to the Nigerian media for how far they have supported the development of the country over the years.

“As an organisation and as key actors in the sector, we have realised the need to not just partner but to sustain the partnership with the media.”

