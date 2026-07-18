The Empty Desk: A national shame we can no longer ignore, by Stephanie Shaakaa

There is a particular silence that settles over a classroom when a child does not return. It is unlike any other. A teacher calls the register. One name lingers in the air. No answer comes. The lesson begins, but the room has already changed.

An empty desk is never just an empty desk. It is a future interrupted. It is a place where laughter once lived, where questions were asked, where dreams were beginning to take shape. Somewhere beyond those classroom walls, a family is waiting for a child who should have come home. A school bag remains where it was dropped the day before. A uniform hangs untouched. Time moves on for everyone except those trapped in the unbearable weight of not knowing.

That silence should haunt us. Instead, we have learned to live with it.The disappearance of a child has become a familiar ritual. News breaks. Images flood our screens. Prayers are offered. Officials promise action. For a few days, the nation looks in one direction. Then another story arrives, attention shifts, and the search slips quietly into the background. Families are left where they have always been, counting days that no headline remembers.

This is not compassion. It is habit. We have mistaken public attention for public commitment, as though outrage were enough to bring children home. It is not. A trending hashtag has never comforted a mother through another sleepless night. A press conference has never filled an empty chair in a classroom.

The abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls in April 2014 should have been the moment that transformed how Nigeria protects its children. Instead, it marked the beginning of a pattern that has repeated with heartbreaking regularity. Dapchi. Kankara. Kagara. Jangebe. Afaka. Kuriga. Different places. Different children. The same grief. The same anxious waiting. The same promise that this time things would change.

Every attack leaves wounds that reach far beyond those taken. Fear enters classrooms before teachers do. Parents who once spoke of education as the surest path to a better life begin asking a question no parent should ever have to ask. Is school still safe? The very existence of that question is an indictment of the society we have allowed to emerge. When parents begin weighing the value of education against the possibility of never seeing their child again, something far greater than security has collapsed.

Children who survive these experiences often carry invisible scars long after they return home. Some struggle to concentrate. Others startle at ordinary sounds or find it difficult to trust the world around them. Learning becomes secondary because survival has taken its place. Fear rewrites childhood in ways that no examination can measure and no report card can reveal. When fear enters the classroom, education quietly leaves through another door.

Every civilisation is ultimately remembered not by the monuments it built or the wealth it accumulated, but by the value it placed on its most vulnerable. Children are society’s only true investment in the future. They carry possibilities no government can manufacture and no economy can replace. When they become expendable to violence, insecurity ceases to be merely a security problem. It becomes a moral crisis that corrodes the very idea of nationhood. A country that cannot protect the innocence of its children slowly loses the moral authority to speak confidently about its future.

Perhaps the greatest tragedy is not only that these attacks continue. It is that they no longer shock us as they once did. We have grown accustomed to hearing of mass abductions. They arrive in our news feeds beside stories of politics, sport, entertainment, and rising food prices, competing for the same fleeting attention. Horror has become another item in the daily cycle of consumption. A nation should never become comfortable with the disappearance of its children. The day we stop being outraged is the day we surrender a part of our humanity.

Government has responded with policies, security operations, and programmes such as the Safe Schools Initiative. Those efforts matter. Protecting schools in a country confronting multiple security challenges is neither simple nor inexpensive. But good intentions are not enough, and budgets are not evidence of success. Parents judge school safety in the simplest possible way. They send their children out in the morning expecting to welcome them home before nightfall.

That expectation should never feel unreasonable.

If billions have been committed to making schools safer, Nigerians deserve a clear account of what has been achieved. Which schools have been secured? Which communities remain vulnerable? What lessons have been learned from past failures? Which recommendations have been implemented, and which have quietly disappeared into official files? Transparency is not an act of political generosity. It is a duty owed to every family that entrusts its children to the nation’s care.

Accountability is not measured by the number of committees established after a tragedy or the volume of reassuring statements delivered before television cameras. It is measured by whether the next generation of parents sends their children to school with confidence rather than silent fear. A policy succeeds only when it restores trust. Until then, every announcement remains unfinished business.

Government, however, cannot carry this burden alone. Security begins long before an attack. It lives in communities that know one another, in parents who speak up when something feels wrong, in teachers who are supported rather than abandoned, in local leaders who treat every warning as urgent, and in citizens who refuse to believe that another family’s child is someone else’s responsibility.

We often say it takes a village to raise a child. Perhaps the time has come to remember that it also takes a village to protect one.

For the families still waiting, every sunrise brings the same unanswered question. They do not measure time by election cycles or media coverage. They measure it by birthdays missed, school terms completed without their child, empty seats at dinner tables, and milestones that can never be reclaimed. Their lives did not pause for a week of headlines. They continue in the long shadow of uncertainty, where hope and despair coexist in the same weary heart.

We owe them more than sympathy. We owe them persistence. Every missing child deserves the same urgency on the thousandth day as on the first. Every investigation deserves the resources required to see it through. Every failure deserves honest examination so that another family does not inherit the same grief. We cannot allow the passage of time to become an excuse for forgetting those who have not yet come home.

Tomorrow morning, somewhere in Nigeria, a teacher will stand before a classroom and call the register. Children will answer one by one, their voices filling the room with the ordinary music of another school day. That simple moment should never be remarkable. It should be one of the few promises a nation keeps without exception.

Until every child can leave home carrying nothing heavier than a school bag and return carrying nothing heavier than homework, every empty desk will remain more than the absence of a student. It will stand as a quiet indictment of the nation that failed to protect its own future. For the true strength of a country is found not in the speeches it delivers, the budgets it announces, or the monuments it builds, but in whether its children can walk to school, learn in peace, and return safely to the people waiting for them at home.