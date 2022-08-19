The sand of time will never wash away the love Mrs. Mary Imade Akhigbe, nee Ogbeide had for her children, grandchildren and everyone that came across her path on her sojourn on Earth.

The phase “A mother’s love is worth more than gold” is best used to describe her. She was a perfect example of a mentor to her numerous mentees. A true embodiment of grace and prudence, selfless in thoughts and in deeds.

The Matriarch of the late Evangelist J.I.C. Akhigbe’s dynasty, popularly called mummy by many, taught all women around her that a mother protects her homestead. This she did fiercely with so much love and affection. The well-being and happiness of her children, grandchildren and everyone who crossed her path gave her great joy.

Mama “God Bless you” as she was generally known was a great hostess. She wined and dined with everyone who paid her a visit. She was a giver; nothing was too small or too big to give.

She was peerless in her loving devotion to not only for her children but also to her siblings. Her munificence was equally extended to several others without any blood or kinship ties. To all earnestly in need and who craved her assistance, she was an uncommon benefactress. Both in widowhood and in spite of the loss of two of her cherished offspring, she exhibited a stoic forbearance, her faith in the Lord Jesus never wavering.

Always went above and beyond

She always went above and beyond to ensure every challenge her children had, became stepping stones. She knew every of her children’s friends and made sure to know their families too ensuring they didn’t move with distraction. She was a true mother, who was kind-hearted, caring and could do anything and everything for her children.

Mummy had an extraordinary ability to make each of her children feel stronger and more confident in their own identity, giving them their own sense of independence and mental toughness, which has become such an asset in so many ways in their lives. She made childhood amazing for her grandchildren. Even in her old age, she was very involved in their lives. She loved them very much and always ensured that they were alright. She taught them the importance of family and the essence of prayers. She never stopped praying for them and blessing them.

A salient point that needs to be mentioned here was her passion for education not only in respect of her children but also in every person she came across, she demonstrated this passion through both financial and moral support. There is no gainsaying that her endeavours achieved tangible results. Eventually blessed with six out of six graduates amongst her children.

Overall, Mama’s large heartedness earned her the fond pseudonym, “mother hen” brood with an eagle eye.

The comfort of the memories concerning her, is that while she lived, she delighted in God’s presence, feeding on the bread from heaven and drinking from the fountain of living water day and night. Simply put, she lived well and believed in God. She was a member of the Mother’s Union of the Anglican Communion.

Mummy brought warmth and happiness to many. Words cannot express the pain her loved ones have had to bear since her departure knowing that they have lost a real gem.

Her diligence and selfless service to humanity as a teacher, helped her nurture and train great men and women, who are making great imparts all over the world.

To everyone that came her way, she counselled, helped, gave and showed concern. She was very appreciative of any help she received and would say “God bless you” always.

She lived her life always conscious of her sense of duty to family (nuclear and extended), colleagues, students and society at large. She was always calm, always smiling and the voice of reasoning no matter the situation or circumstance. She was trustworthy, a counsellor and the moral compass of many.

Mummy supported so many people spiritually, physically, emotionally and financially though thick and thin. She was a shoulder broad enough to lean on. An open hand people truly testify about. She was always assuring her family and friends of better days ahead anytime she had the chance. She was kind-hearted, always ready to lend a helping hand and faced the world with a tough backbone.

Out of sight but never out of the hearts of her loved ones who will always hear her voice in their heads, as she always told them to “Clap for Jesus”. Unable are the loved to die for love is immortality and that is the case of Mummy. Benin City will never be the same again for many.

Christopher Holloway said – “The life of one we love is never lost. Its influence goes on through all the lives it ever touched”. Being such a lover of God, her family and friends take solace in knowing she is in a better place, in God’s presence.

If half the mothers in the world are half the mother Mary Imade Akhigbe was, the world would definitely be a much better place.

