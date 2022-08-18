…Launches manhunt after others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has arrested a fake traffic agent, simply identified as Batula Tiwalade, who claimed to be acting on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation, tagged: M.O.T Taskforce, while on illegal duty in part of the state.

Meanwhile, following aeries of complaints over illegal activities, has expressed determination to clamp down on all unauthorized traffic enforcement agents acting under the pretext of M.O.T Taskforce as well as across 57 councils.

Special Adviser on Transportation, Sola Giwa, stated this on Thursday, while handing over the suspect with many illegal documents to to security operatives.

Giwa, who noted that his Office has been awashed with series of complaints over the rampart activities of unauthorized traffic operators, added that “the state government will no longer tolerate such criminal act but bring down the full wrath of the law on any phony operator.

“Lagos State is a State governed by laws. The Transportation Sector is regulated by the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018 and thus does not leave any room for any hanky-panky or space for charlatans to operate.

“My office will continue to go on sting operations and unplanned visits so as to catch these fake operators, their collaborators and sponsors in the act.



“It is no longer going to be business as usual, enough is enough.”

Giwa, therefore, urged the public to report the activities of any unauthorized enforcement team to the Ministry of Transportation for onward report to the Police for possible prosecution.

Recall that on August 11, 2022 the Ministry of Transportation placed an indefinite ban on the activities of its enforcement team, tagged M.O.T Taskforce as part of measures to streamline transport operations in Lagos State for better effectiveness.