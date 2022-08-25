.

By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

AS traditional religious worshippers in Osun State marked the Isese Day, the Ifa Deity has predicted that herdsmen and bandits are lurking around the state to launch attacks on residents.

It also predicted the outbreak of cough related diseases in the state, urging residents to take necessary measures.

The oracle, according to the President of Traditional Religion Worshippers Association in the state, TRAWSO, Dr Oluseyi Atanda, is part of the divination for the year 2022/2023 for the state.

Delivering the message to the people and government of the state, Chief Fatona Olagunju, noted that to curb the bandits’ attack, residents should spread locust beans and salt in their homes and surroundings.

He added that the oracle warned politicians in the state not to embark on cross carpeting from one party to another for pecuniary benefits, prophesying that the people would always vote out any political party that fails to meet their expectations.

The message reads: “We are advised to be security conscious, that is, the issue of security should be taken seriously. We must plan ahead and not embark on a fire brigade approach. The state government should pay more attention to security issues.

“Royal fathers, who are the custodians of Orisas that are associated with spiritual lamps, should return the integrity of the lamps to avoid the wrath of God and disgrace of their thrones.

“Women’s role in the society must never be overlooked. Women should be given more opportunities and responsibilities in the society. We should avoid discord with women in order to have a peaceful society.”

Also speaking, the TRAWSO President urged adherents of other religions to collaborate with traditionalists to fight against killings for money ritual.

His words: “We have taken the bull by the horn to challenge the menace in the society and also by dissociating true Onisese from money ritual. We appeal to both the Christian and Muslim leadership, and above all, all stakeholders in the society who truly love and obey God Olodumare to condemn money rituals while we collectively stamp it out of our society. Looking at the alarming rate who knows whose relation could be kidnapped next for money ritual?

Traditionalists must cooperate with us—Govt

In his address, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Olalekan Badmus, urged traditionalists in the state to cooperate with the state government to eradicate ritual killings in the land.

He reiterated the commitment of the Oyetola led administration in eradicating ritual killings and other associated wickedness in Osun, noting that government is collaborating with the security agents to ensure that residents of the state are secured.

He then urged them to ensure that cultural heritage is not only preserved but transmitted to younger generation in its full complement.

