Nigeria’s multi-talented Disk Jockey, Iwuagwu Ebere Pat, better known as Commissioner DJ Wysei, has disclosed how she decided to embrace it as a career.

The Imo-born wonder woman, 21, launched into her craft in 2014 and six years later, her profile grew across the world.

According to her, “The passion for music developed during my secondary school years and through my University days as a student. I am also a certified Information Technologist. Though I had no Idea I would decide on disk jockeying”,Commissioner DJ Wysei

said in a post on his Instagram page.

Speaking further, Commissioner DJ Wysei said, “I have had lots of experiences in my career when I started as a DJ and I can boldly say publicly that coming out strong and noticed in the industry is not just about being a lady with all the attractive features to offer, but such that could attract the needed attention and know what the listeners want”.

On becoming a disc jockey, Iwuagwu Ebere Pat recounted the impact her sister made in making her dream come true, a memory she said will remain with her forever.

“It all began with a simple question that I answered without knowing what the future holds. ‘DJing?’ my sister asked, ‘Is that what you want to do?’ I told her with full confidence: ‘I’ve decided to take this thing full time; I love it and I am ready for it’.

“She could see I was clearly love-drunk with music and the industry. It was then she took me and bought me my very first DJ player, a memory that has created a beautiful after-taste of passion, drive and brilliance. I can never forget that moment in my life,” Commissioner DJ Wysei said.

And few years down the line, the rest is history. Commissioner DJ Wysei has become a global brand by creating a niche for herself in the same industry dominated by the make folks. At just the age of 21, she has held everyone spellbound for eight years with the technicality and skills she has displayed on her job.

Commissioner DJ Wysei is now a record producer, record executive, as well as a media personality. She became the Youngest Female DJ playing one of Nigeria’s topmost radio station (Wazobia Fm 95.1 Lagos), when she was less than 20.

Commissioner DJ Wysei gained globally recognition after she was named as one of the five highly effective female DJ’s in CNN’s Inside Africa. She has also featured on the BBC. Her list of achievements and accomplishment are endless, and would be intimidating to those who have been in the industry many years before her.

The Jagermeister Nigeria ambassador is the official DJ on the “Nancy Isime show” for the 2022 season. The university graduate recently decided to pass her craft to others, and started an academy in her newly lunched studio where other activities such as muscical activities such as live sessions, recordings, production and live band can also can take hold.

Iwuagwu Pat possesses a rich profile and an intimidating list of awards, achievements and recognition. She is currently the best female DJ in Nigeria, the most entertaining DJ in the country and only professional female DJ in the nation.

On February 1, 2020, she was featured on Malimbe Africa in-flight magazine for “Arik Air, Aero, Dana air and Bristow”.

Commissioner DJ Wysei was also selected by “Maggi Nigeria” to represent Nigerian DJs on “international

women’s day”, and was also featured on BBC Igbo as one of the most talented, unique and Drummer DJ in Africa.

Recall that she is a graduate of Information and Communication Technology from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

