Halogen Group, Nigeria’s leading security risk group, has announced a partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development and the Nigerian Army to train at least 40,000 youths in the country on cyber security to further encourage youth participation in addressing Nigeria’s myriad of problems with cyber security.

According to the group, the partnership with the Army Resource Centre will help boost capacity development among both the private and public sector security professionals in the nation.

To achieve this milestone, representatives of Halogen Group management led by the Chief Operating Officer of Academy Halogen, Dr Wale Adeagbo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ismaila Abubakar, on behalf of the Youth and Sports Ministry of Abuja.

Dare while signing the agreement stated that the training programme is very significant and timely, “especially as we have a growing population of youth ready to offer a wide pool of talents in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) that can be trained to utilise, develop and drive technological advancements for the betterment of our great nation.”

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Abubakar, added that the programme is coming at a time in our national life where government must provide the impetus towards empowering the Nigerian youth for self-reliance.

According to him, “the World Economic Forum, Cybersecurity with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics now offers great career opportunities to professionals. More stringent regulation will see an increased demand for cybersecurity professionals in Nigeria”.

In his remarks, Adeagbo noted that the free training was the first phase of the partnership, adding: “Halogen is excited again to be at the vanguard of a project that will change the narratives of youth development to a remarkable one. After the training 25 per cent of the participants will undergo certification programmes, which will also be co-sponsored by the ministry and Halogen. Internship opportunities will be made available to youths who participate in the certification programme

“”Similarly, Halogen equally signed another MoU with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre on recently at the premises of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja, on capacity development for private security professionals in the country. This agreement is a huge feat for us as it is the first time the resource centre will form a partnership with a private security organization on capacity development.”

Other Halogen officials at both events included the Head of North Region, Mr. Kehinde Braimoh, and the Head of Markets, North Region, Mr. Umar Abdullahi.

In his remarks, Adeagbo noted that these partnership agreements signal the beginning of a long-term corporation with the ministry and the Nigerian Army.

