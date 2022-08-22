.

Four Reverend Sisters have been abducted by gunmen in the Okigwe-Umulolo axis of Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State on their way to a thanksgiving mass in the Local Government Area.

Zita Ihedoro, Secretary-General of The Sisters of Jesus The Saviour Generalate, who confirmed their abduction in a statement, yesterday, identified the victims as Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu.

The statement read: “Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, it is with great pain that we bring to your notice the kidnapping of four of our sisters mentioned above.

“The sad event occurred around Okigwe-Umulolo axis this morning (Sunday) shortly after the sisters were on their way to the thanksgiving mass of our sister.

“We implore for an intense prayer for their quick and safe release. May Jesus the Saviour listen to our prayers and may Our Mother Mary intercede for the unconditional release of our dear sisters.

A resident of the community, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said kidnapping has become incessant around Ihube-Okigwe road.

He said: “Despite several army checkpoints mounted around our community, kidnapping has become a weekly occurrence, if not daily.

“Last time, it was a reverend father that was kidnapped and today, four reverend sisters were kidnapped on the same day.”

Michael Abattam, the Imo police command spokesperson, did not respond to calls and messages when contacted.

