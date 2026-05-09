r. George Adimike: The priest who builds palaces for strangers

By Prisca Sam-Duru

In the quiet, dusty environment of Opi-Agu, Nsukka, Enugu State, the air on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, was thick with more than just the afternoon heat. It was laced with a brand of miracle that doesn’t come easy. This miracle lifted a very heavy burden from the shoulders of a weary widow. And this widow? She is the kind the Holy Bible calls ‘widow indeed’, and she was in great need.

But at 2:30 pm that faithful Tuesday, as the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah raised his hand to bless a gleaming new four-bedroom bungalow, the recipient, the very widow we are talking about – Mrs. Roseline Ugwuezema could hardly believe the keys in her hand. Those keys meant being sheltered for life.

Behind this transformation and elevation was Rev. Fr. Dr. George Adimike, a priest of the Onitsha Archdiocese and founder of the Faithspiration organization.

For those who do not know this priest, he is a man whose resume reads like an intellectual powerhouse, but whose heart remains firmly rooted in the theology of the streets. He seeks out the poorest in communities with a view to putting smiles on their faces.

Fr. George is not your everyday cleric. With a PhD. in Systematic Theology from the prestigious Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome Italy and a PGD in Ratzinger Studies from Regina Apostolorum University Rome Italy, he is a man of deep intellect. He is a columnist for Vanguard, writes for The Guardian, Sun and Thisday newspapers; he is Editorial Board member of Prime Business Africa, a fellow of the Kukah Centre, and the Press Secretary to the Archbishop of Onitsha.

Yet, for all his academic accolades, it was a simple WhatsApp status that changed everything. This is where we appreciate the positive power of social media.

While scrolling through his phone, Fr. George stumbled upon a video posted by a Reverend Sister who runs a local charity. It showed the “house” of a widow and mother of four. What Adimike saw wasn’t a house but a makeshift thatch structure that barely qualified as shelter.

“I was moved to tears,” Fr. George recalls. “I enquired from the Rev. Sister to know if the widow actually lived in that thatch house. I got the inspiration then and there; every child of God deserves a decent shelter.”

Turning a vision into the N5 million-plus reality wasn’t easy. Fr. George, a native of Awka-Etiti, decided to dedicate the project as a thanksgiving for his 18th Priestly Ordination Anniversary.

He explains: “When I finished my PhD. in Rome, I was looking for how to express thanks to God, I saw a widow on social media who had no house. I decided to build a house for her. So, I built four rooms and a parlour.

The funding was a testament to the power of the community. It started small with donations of N2,000, N3,000, and N5,000. Obviously, you can’t build a house with that. However, a personal turning point came after the funeral of his father. Fr. George took the N1.5 million in gifts he received and, instead of personal use, poured it into the foundation of the widow’s home.

“I raised the fund from the money I received from condolence visits during my father’s burial and my personal savings. Also, I asked friends to support me. Since then, I have been visiting that community. I’m from Awka Etiti in Anambra state, but I live and work in Onitsha, and I’ve been visiting that community for like four times a year for charity – to share palliatives, etc.”

In other words, with his personal savings together with money realised from his father’s funeral, the support of his elder brother and family, and contributions from friends, the dream became a fully furnished reality, complete with a kitchen, bathroom, and toilet facilities. That’s what we call a miracle!

Fr. George is quick to give all the glory to God for inspiring him with his mentor’s benevolence. So, he points to his mentor, the Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, who had previously built a house for a woman in similar distress.

“I decided to toe the same line,” he said simply. For the friends who accompanied him on the long journey from Onitsha to Nsukka for the handover, defying distance and fear of insecurity on the roads, the shock upon seeing the house wasn’t just the quality of the building, but the fact that Fr. George didn’t know Mrs. Ugwuezema, as we say in local parlance, from Adam.

There was no tribal link, no family tie. It was just a shared humanity.

As the house was blessed and handed over, Fr. George was filled with a joy that no PhD. or academic fellowship could provide him.

“I am filled with gratitude,” he stated. “To the glory of God, I have finished the house. It is a home for a poor widow and her four children.”

In an era where news is often dominated by greed, the story of the scholar-priest and the Nsukka widow serves as a refreshing reminder: sometimes, the most profound theology isn’t written in books, but built with blocks, cement, planks, and a little bit of social media inspiration.

It is worthy of note that Mrs. Roseline Ugwuezema, isn’t the first widow to have benefited from Fr. Adimike. In fact, Ugwuezema is the second widow he has built a house for. “Last year, during the Easter period, I went for my usual Easter charity exercise in Obiagu in Nsukka, and this woman rushed to me and told me that her mud house had collapsed. She pleaded that I assist her. I confirmed that she truly needed a house. I kept that in mind.

“In July, I was reflecting on my 18th anniversary as a Catholic priest and how to thank God for keeping me healthy, resourceful and graceful. So, I thought of helping that widow.

I later wrote on my WhatsApp status that I wanted to build a house for the poor woman. I invited my friends to support me. The first person who encouraged me was Mr. George Agu who made a pledge of 1.5 million. I raised up to 11 million before I began the building. It cost about 12 million to build.”

Fr. Adimike’s charity does not end with building houses for widows. He does more. “I’ve been reaching out to poor communities in Anambra state, and this charity has taken us to IDP camps in Shiroro LGA in Niger state. We’ve been supporting them with relief materials, money, etc. We’ve also supported the completion of a school that a Catholic priest was building, with one million to pay teachers’ salary for last academic year. “So, we seek out the poorest in communities irrespective of religion or region because our charity does not discriminate because God is for everybody.”

Fr. Adimike is even ready to do more with his newly established initiative- Faithspiration. “My family and friends support me a lot. I recently started an initiative; a kind of faith-based not-for-profit organization known as Faithspiration initiative. The idea is to inspire faith in Christ Jesus in people. It is designed to bring the youth back to Christ,” he stated.