By Cynthia Alo

Congestion, dredging, infrastructural deficiency and insecurity have been identified as factors hindering the growth of seaport investments in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by Welcome2Africa International (W2AI) on the 2022 Nigeria Seaports Investment Forum (NSIF2022), slated for 28 to 29th September.

W2AI, in partnership with Zenith Carex International Limited, would be hosting this summit with the theme, “Repositioning Nigeria’s Seaports for Investment and Trade Attractiveness”, in order to address major bottlenecks like congestion, technological advancement, infrastructural deficiency, dredging, port equipment, security, logistics, and training that represent opportunities for investors at the seaports.

According to the organisers, this is also in an effort to improve Nigeria’s global trading ecosystem.

The organisers noted that the forum will generate investment interest in all the seaports in Nigeria including the Lagos Apapa Port, Tin Can Island port in Lagos, Calabar Port, the Delta Warri Port, Lekki Port, Rivers Port, and the Onne Port also in Rivers State.

Other issues that would be addressed by the forum as include technology, policy, international trade with Europe, and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), through sessions including: Technology and Trade Potential, the Future of Seaports in Nigeria, EU-Nigeria Agro-Commodities trade and expansion mechanism, and Increasing Trade through Improving Port Safety & Security in Nigeria.

The forum will also provide opportunities for stakeholders to connect with agro-producers, agribusiness, exporters and importers across Nigeria and Europe.

Other partners of NSIF2022 include the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Nigerian Export Promotions Commission (NEPC), Ministry of Trade and Investment, AFEX, and Oneport365.

Speakers includes, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Saratu Umar; CEO, Nigerian Export Promotions Commission (NEPC), Ezra Yakusak; CEO Zenith Carex International Limited, Adelana Olamilekan; Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Adesoji Adesugba; Secretary General, African Shipowner Association, Olufunmilayo Folorunso; Director General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Eghosa Osaghae and others.

