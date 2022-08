The Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Nnamdi Okafor, has slumped and died in South Africa.

Reports have it that Hon Okafor, who represents Awka South State constituency 1, slumped and died in the early hours of Wednesday, in a Hotel in Sandton City, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The lawmakers were said to be on a legislative retreat.

