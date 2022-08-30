BBNaija: We nominated Amaka because everyone was complaining about her ― Giddyfia, others

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Level-up housemate, Giddyfia and his fellow housemates revealed why they nominated Amaka for immediate eviction yesterday.

Amaka’s name came up more than any other, leading to her leaving the level up house.

Biggie asked the housemates during the diary session who they nominated and why.

He told Biggie in the Diary Room that before the House merged, he only knew Amaka from their brief interactions in the Arena and the Saturday Night Party.

However, after the merger, he realised that Amaka was involved in the gossiping drama that was taking place in the House. Giddyfia described her as an aunty that has issues and no coordination and failed to understand why she kept receiving microphone infringement warnings.

Eloswag told Biggie that Amaka was always having an altercation with someone in the House

Even though he did not nominate her, Chizzy feels Amaka’s eviction is fair because she was stepping on too many people’s toes. Dotun said Amaka’s eviction was just as well for “peace’s sake”.

Bryann felt bad about the random nomination and constant eviction of Level 2 housemates.

Hermes and Groovy think Amaka did not apply herself enough during the Game, leading to her eventual eviction.

On Monday, Amaka became the 8th housemate to leave the BBNaija S7 competition.

