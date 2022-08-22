The season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up took a completely different turn after the recent Sunday night eviction show in which Kess and Pharmsavi walked out of the house.

After the two were kicked out of the competition, Biggie announced the levels’ cancellation and instructed the housemates to move into the bigger house, where each person is now expected to fight for their place in the game.

In the midst of the merge, there was some minor drama after Deji gave Diana a wardrobe space in an attempt to reserve a spot for his close friend, Chichi.

This did not go down well with Chichi, who seems to have strong feelings for Deji.

Diana picked up on Chichi’s mumbling and this led to an ugly confrontation between the ladies.

See how viewers reacted

mobolar__ said:

“Chichi obviously has Diana in mind before, you can’t tell me the reason why she broke out was because Diana shared the locker with deji‍She even threw Diana’s thingsShe will definitely get a strike today for provocation.”

aremo_godneverfail said:

“Abi na, only I listen to the champion of the stands.”

fabdutchess said:

“As much as this fight was unnecessary, I don’t take pity on Diana because she did something worse to Rachael on Saturday. Karma wasted no time at all.”

ebymia said:

“Like Diana with flawless skin really tried, oh I can’t imagine someone yelling at me like that to my face. Ewwwww very irritating act.”

craftyhandsevent said:

“This isn’t exactly what happened… Deji took Diane’s locker and gave it to Chichi and decided to share hers with Diane and Chichi can’t stand it… Deji said are we dating? Are we boyfriend and girlfriend?” “. Sweet me. They fight for the upandan trash man.”

teeto__olayeni said:

“The main thing that bothers Chi Chi is that Deji refused to share a bed with her. That’s the genesis of all this madness. If you heard when the conversation with Phyna started, you’ll know.”

